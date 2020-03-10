Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 120,834 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120,834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 483,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

