Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,208 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Integer worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 4,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.