Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,461 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of G-III Apparel Group worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 17,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,626. The stock has a market cap of $828.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

