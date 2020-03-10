Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 260,680 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,680 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,619,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

