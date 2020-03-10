Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,361 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

TDY stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.04. 12,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,040. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $224.84 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.