Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,061 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Denny’s worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Denny’s by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Denny’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,259. Denny’s Corp has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

