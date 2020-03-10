Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.65. 309,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

