Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Par Pacific worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

