Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Parachute has a total market cap of $108,185.18 and approximately $10,879.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,433,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

