Paragon (PRG) Achieves Market Cap of $230,260.60

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Paragon has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $230,260.60 and $30.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

