Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.75. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.36.

TSE POU traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.61. 1,562,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.13.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

