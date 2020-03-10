Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Acquires $16,940.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $16,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,818.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 35.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKBK. ValuEngine cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.