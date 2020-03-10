Parkgene Hits Market Capitalization of $74,555.19 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a market cap of $74,555.19 and approximately $10.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

