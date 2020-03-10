Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Parkland Fuel in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

PKI opened at C$32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.27. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$32.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

