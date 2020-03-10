Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 397,930 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Clorox comprises 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 4.04% of Clorox worth $775,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 146.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE CLX traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,390. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $177.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

