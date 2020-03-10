Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 4,048,406 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.31% of Cisco Systems worth $625,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 234,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12,606.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 300,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 7,379,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,740,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

