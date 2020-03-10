Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 70,000 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.46% of W W Grainger worth $84,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $17.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.47. 30,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.53. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

