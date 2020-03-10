Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 784,810 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 784,810 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 4.56% of Trimble worth $473,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,028 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Trimble by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,892,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 284,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 206,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.85. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

