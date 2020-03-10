Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 942,749 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.92% of Charles Schwab worth $559,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after buying an additional 1,480,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,074,000 after buying an additional 1,062,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,483,000 after buying an additional 937,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,831 shares of company stock worth $28,937,766 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.