Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $76,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $101,748,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,640,000 after buying an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,907 shares of company stock worth $3,750,444 in the last quarter.

A stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. 2,157,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

