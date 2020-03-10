Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.56% of Mdu Resources Group worth $92,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,430 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $10,045,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $4,989,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,895. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

