Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490,551 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 3.00% of First Horizon National worth $154,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after purchasing an additional 616,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,513,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,217,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 1,244,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

