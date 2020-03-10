Parnassus Investments CA Buys 26,165 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.63% of Guidewire Software worth $56,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 152,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,509. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

