Parnassus Investments CA Buys 85,048 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.39% of Walt Disney worth $1,016,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 440,100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.60. 17,509,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552,029. The firm has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.