Parnassus Investments CA Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.58% of Applied Materials worth $323,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,293. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

