Parnassus Investments CA Grows Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,394 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.98% of First American Financial worth $64,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 164,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

