Parnassus Investments CA Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,809 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.44% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $160,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

