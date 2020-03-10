Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.43% of US Foods worth $223,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 136,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,681. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

