Parnassus Investments CA Has $100.18 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.13% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $100,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

ZION stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 238,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

