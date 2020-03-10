Parnassus Investments CA Has $100.62 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.02% of SEI Investments worth $100,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SEI Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,211. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,813 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.