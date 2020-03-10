Parnassus Investments CA Has $193.99 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.11% of Teleflex worth $193,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $13.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.92. 17,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,689. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

