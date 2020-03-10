Parnassus Investments CA Has $26.89 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,211 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $35,623,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 268,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.20. 819,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,225. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

