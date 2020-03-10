Parnassus Investments CA Has $263.16 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.62% of Lam Research worth $263,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after purchasing an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $14.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.93. The stock had a trading volume of 178,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,972. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $169.52 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

