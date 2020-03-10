Parnassus Investments CA Has $304.80 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.04% of AvalonBay Communities worth $304,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 408,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.62. 76,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $229.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average is $214.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

