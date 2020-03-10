Parnassus Investments CA Has $577.23 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.73% of Mondelez International worth $577,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 54.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 859.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 3,242,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,514. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

