Parnassus Investments CA Has $593.89 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 3.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $593,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,370,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,197 shares of company stock valued at $28,050,220 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

