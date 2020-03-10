Parnassus Investments CA Has $669.65 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.52% of Costco Wholesale worth $669,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after buying an additional 248,358 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after buying an additional 124,334 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

COST stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.77. The company had a trading volume of 303,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,824. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $227.06 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

