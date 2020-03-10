Parnassus Investments CA Has $697.97 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.60% of SYSCO worth $697,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 262,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.