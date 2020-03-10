Parnassus Investments CA Has $74.50 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 3.32% of Northwest Natural worth $74,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,369,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,530,000 after buying an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

NWN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 16,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,462 shares of company stock worth $536,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

