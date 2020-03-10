Parnassus Investments CA Has $83.11 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.29% of eBay worth $83,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. 2,085,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,353,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

