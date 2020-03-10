Parnassus Investments CA Increases Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.60% of Linde worth $693,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,069,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

LIN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.18. 299,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $168.69 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

