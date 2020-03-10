Parnassus Investments CA Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.30% of Waste Management worth $626,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 136.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 109.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

