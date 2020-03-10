Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 106,187 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.10% of Howard Hughes worth $115,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.07 per share, for a total transaction of $239,331.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,337.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,791 shares of company stock worth $901,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,114. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $88.89 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

