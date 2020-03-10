Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 137,344 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,344 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.54% of First Republic Bank worth $106,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $129,471,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,050,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.16. 129,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.75. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.