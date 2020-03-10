Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 281,197 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,197 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.59% of Republic Services worth $169,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,652,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,372,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Republic Services by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

