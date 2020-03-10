Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 488,818 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488,818 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.53% of Fortive worth $136,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

