Parnassus Investments CA Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 4.56% of Hanesbrands worth $244,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 456,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

