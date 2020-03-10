Parnassus Investments CA Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.85% of PPG Industries worth $585,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. 2,149,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.47 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

