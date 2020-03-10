Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,489. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.43 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.