Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,378 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.47% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $105,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MKC traded up $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.92. 64,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

